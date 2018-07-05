Interior Trends That Will Give Your House a Celebrity Feel

Buying the home of ones dreams is a wish which every individual cherishes at the back of their minds. You should choose a style which would complement your living space and reflect your personality with style. And while it must give your home the look of a ‘comfort nest, it should also be up-to-date with and inclusive of all the latest styles and trends.Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Siddha Group and Abhishek Bhardwaj, CMO of Shristi Group list down must have interior trends for this year.The look and feel of this has an organic effect. A mixture of brusque, masculine starkness with the softness and curves of femininity, it reminds one of the Earth and its bountifulness. A lot of things about this design are seen to incorporate shadows and silhouettes to create an earthy, yet classy look. It is sober and gracious, opening its arms to invite you in with an old-world air of hospitality.Usually, the creative scene in the interior decoration industry has been dominated by brass and gold as far as metallic hues are concerned. But right now, white plaster is entering the mix and in a big way. This is especially true, when it comes to light plasters. Substitution of plaster with plaster-used resin might raise a few questions regarding durability, but the effect they present is simply stunning. Silver and polished nickel hues are also back into the fray of popular choices.Whether it's Macrame, fringing, tufting or tassels and feathers, you name it, it's here for this season. You can be customized it with cushions, wall hangings, throws, rugs or accessories.This trend will add a wonderful handmade quality to each room, beautiful tactile cushions on the sofa and a sumptuous throw with tassels on the bed. One can also experiment with a wall-hanging or two on plain walls to add interest.