International Albinism Awareness Day 2020: Date, Theme and History

June 13 marks International Albinism Awareness Day around the globe. This day is observed to educate everyone about the rights of people with albinism and celebrate them. The United Nations General Assembly was first perceived this day as a resolution. The theme of the 5th anniversary of International Albinism Awareness Day is "Made To Shine." This day is an appeal to stand in solidarity with people living with this condition.

Significance of International Albinism Awareness Day

Albinism is a rare, non-contagious, genetically inherited condition found in all countries across the world irrespective of background or culture. This dissimilarity is a lack of melanin in the eyes, skin and hair making prone to the sun and bright light. There is no treatment or cure for the absence of pigmentation that is dominant in albinism.

People with albinism often face discrimination and violence and this day is celebrated in an effort to stand against the bullies who target them. This commemoration holds immense significance in the lives of individuals with albinism and their families globally.

International Albinism Awareness Day Background

Violent attacks were known in the mid-2000s, on people with albinism in Tanzania. They were preyed upon as it was believed that those with the condition had magical powers.

The Tanzania Albinism Society (TAS) and other NGOs pushed for the rights of albinos after around 70 were murdered and many more were hurt in 2015. It was on May 4, 2006, the first Albino Day was celebrated. The Human Rights Council adopted the first ever resolution on albinism on June 13, 2013. The Council recommended June 13 to be marked as International Albinism Awareness Day and was finally made official when the UN adopted 2014 onwards.

