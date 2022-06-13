International Albinism Awareness Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL ALBINISM AWARENESS DAY 2022: The International Albinism Awareness Day (IAAD), annually observed on June 13, represents the importance and celebration of human rights of people with albinism.

Albinism is a non-contagious, genetically inherited ailment that results in the lack of melanin in the skin, eyes, and hair. Due to this, people with albinism are prone to many issues both social and biological. People subject to this drastic difference in pigmentation are prone to skin cancer. Due to the lack of melanin in the eyes, many people often have a permanent visual impairment.

In addition to this, a substantial degree of discrimination is also associated with this condition. Because of the lack of understanding of this condition, people with albinism have to suffer a great deal socially and face not one but multiple forms of discrimination, including that on the grounds of disability.

International Albinism Awareness Day 2022: Theme

The theme for the International Albinism Awareness Day this year is “United in making our voice heard.” The theme is chosen in an effort to amplify the voices, and highlight the work being done, of and for, the people with albinism. The theme will also support a sense of unity in the community and highlight the celebration of different versions of lives people with albinism live.

International Albinism Awareness Day: History

The establishment of the International Albinism Awareness Day was laid down by the United Nations General Assembly on December 18, 2014. It was decided that June 13 will be observed as the IAAD and the first observance was done in 2015.

International Albinism Awareness Day: Significance

The United Nations Human Rights Council adopted this resolution and put its firm foot down for the prevention of attacks and discrimination against people with albinism. This day is mandated to remind people of the perils of the past and the path to the future in the case of albinism and the people living with it.

