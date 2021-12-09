International Anti-Corruption Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

International Anti-Corruption Day is observed on December 9 to raise awareness on the importance of getting rid of corruption. Corruption affects every area in our society and preventing corruption unlocks progress towards sustainable development goals.

International Anti-Corruption Day: History and Significance

The United Nations took its first step to fight against International Corruption in December 2003. The UNCAC United Nations Convention Against Corruption was drafted on October 31, 2003. UNAC is a treaty signed by the UN member states. The aim of this treaty is to legally bind members of the states to work in reducing corruption to enforce law and order.

The International Anti-Corruption Day is organised by the United Nations Development Program across the globe. All agencies work together with their regional partners in combating corruption and promote and encourage and exchange of information. The day is also observed by government and non-government organisations. Several events like writing and speech competitions are organised for children in school and colleges.

International Anti-Corruption Day 2021: Theme

International Anti-Corruption Day 2021 will highlight the rights and responsibilities of every individual which includes States, Government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society and so on.

It is not up to countries to unite and face this global problem but every single person, young and old has a role to play, prevent and counter corruption in order to promote resilience and integrity in society. To achieve this, policies, systems and measures must be in place for people to be able to speak up and say no to corruption.

