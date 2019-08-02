International Beer Day 2019: 5 Of The Weirdest Beers Ever Crafted

Founded by Jesse Avshalomov in 2007, the International Beer Day, celebrated on the first Friday of every August aims to gather friends to enjoy beer and celebrate those responsible for brewing and serving beer.

An event that started off as a celebration at the founders' local bar, has since then, turned into an international celebration. According to the International Beer Day website, "International Beer Day is a global celebration of beer, taking place in pubs, breweries, and backyards all over the world.

It’s a day for beer lovers everywhere to raise a toast to our brewers and bartenders and rejoice in the greatness of beer!

For the unversed, the majority of beer available in the market nowadays is either lagers or ales. Lagers tend to be more smooth and mellow while Ales are full-bodied and slightly bitter. While beer is made with four basic ingredients including water, barley, hops and yeast, over the years, beer aficionados have over the years added their own twist to these soulful beverages.

Here's looking at a few of the weirdest beers ever brewed:

Beer brewed with scorpions:

The La Jordana del Escorpion en Feugo Hasia la Casa del Chupacabra Muerto is a Mexican lager that is apparently brewed using 99 scorpions, agave nectar and serrano peppers.

The whale testicle beer:

A BBC news in 2015 had reported that an Icelandic mciro-brewery, Stedji, had created a limited time new beer that was flavoured with smoked whales' testicles. BBC had cited the Visir website, stating that the testicles were cured according to an old Icelandic tradition before being salted and smoked, with one being used per brewing.

Celeste Jewel beer by Dogfish Head:

Celeste Jewel by Dogfish Head creates a meteorite beer. For creating the beer, the brewers used lunar meteorites, crushed them up and steeped them in the beer. Turns out the beer was served in cozies made from astronaut suits.

Oyster beer: Raw oysters are shucked directly into the conditioning tank to make the popular Irish beer. Turns out, oysters leave behind a subtle, sweet and salt taste to the beer.

Bull-testicle beer:

Wynkoop Brewing Co.'s Rocky Mountain Oyster Stout all started as an April fool’s joke, until people started liking it and now the brand offers an annual limited release of the beer, using barley, seven specialty grains and bull testicles.

