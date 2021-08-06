International Beer Day 2021: Qualities of a Beer-a-holic

Are you one of the people whose bonding ideas revolve around chilling with friends over glassfuls of beer? Do you like yourself to be called a beer-a-holic? If yes, then you must know that beer-a-holics are believed to possess some qualities, let us find out if you too have them.

Beer lovers are open to experience

Let us admit that even when you love the taste of beer, the drink does have a bitter taste. The bitterness is to such an extent for some people that the more they drink it, the more bitter it sounds. Despite that, if you love beer, it signifies that you do not mind something bitter for an upcoming satisfying joy. Besides, beer lovers keep trying their taste buds on new flavours, which tells about their openness to new experiences. In fact, scientific studies also show that those who love stronger beers are fans of new sensations and experiences.

Beer-a-holics are craft admirers

While most people consume food including beer for their cravings and hunger, beer lovers are certainly more than passive followers of their senses. Their love for the drink inspires them to admire the intensive and careful brewing process through which their favourite beverage comes. The ability to admire a craft and appreciate its nuances signifies intellectual curiosity.

Beer lovers are risk-takers

If you are someone who drinks beer in large gulps, you are certainly a risk-taker. While we are taught since our childhood days that avoiding bitter tastes can be bad for health, it is also a scientific fact. Children who later grow up to love beer do not get as many lectures in their family for eating bitter vegetables, as they are born risk-takers.

Beer-a-holics are chillers

In these times when there is never a lack of reasons to be stressed about, and people are at each other’s throats for the simple differences in opinions, these worries go in the background for beer lovers. They would ask you to talk about stuff over a glassful of beer and relax a bit.

Do you too have some of these qualities? Are you too a beer-a-holic?

