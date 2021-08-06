International Beer Day 2021: Why You Need Dark Beer In Your Life

It does not matter if you drink it in celebration with your friends and family, or to relax after a tiring day of work -beer has been with humans for thousands of years. Coming in numerous forms, flavours and concentrations of alcohol, the drink is capable of drawing the beer aficionados into a debate that a certain kind of beer is better than the other. Though beer wars harm no one, it is always good to know your preferred kind of beer.

If you are still a newbie in the beer-verse and exploring to find the right kind of liquorfor you, say no more. What you are looking for is the winner of beer wars — dark beer. Choosing dark beer over light beer, which is lighter in colour and in taste as well, really comes down to a matter of taste. However, dark beer has a much fuller taste than its lighter counterpart. Not just that, there are several health benefits associated with dark beer, which are present in light beer as well, but not so much.

Dark beer may be good for your heart,thanks to the rich amount of flavonoids present in the delicious drink, dark beer exhibits powerful antioxidant effects.

Dark beer contains a higher amount of iron, which is good for your blood haemoglobin

Dark beer is enough for you as itis not the kind of drink that could be used only as a filler in a meal. Thanks to a rich taste, you can drink it all by itself and feel full. However, over or after a hearty meal, the sound of clinking glasses full of dark beer is not so bad.

The ingredients are more roasted in the dark beer, which is the key to its fuller taste. Roasting brings stronger tastes out of its ingredients.

While drinking any kind of beer can be beneficial for your health, keeping a check on the amount of your alcohol intake is also necessary. So, on this international occasion of bear-loving, where is your glass?

