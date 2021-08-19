International Bow Day 2021: History, Significance and How to Celebrate?

International Bow Day is observed on August 19 to cherish the glory of bows and how have they have evolved over the years. Bows appear in a series of permutations, from gracing the neck of the wisest men to enhancing the looks of gowns or being simply used as a hair accessory. Bows can be made of any material, from ribbons, or latex, to plastic, or even grass. Not to forget, presents are also tied up with bows.

Bow ties have been overtaken by ties but it never went out of style. They have maintained their fashion power. In the 18th century, only men wore bows however, as fashion trends changed, women also began to wear the accessory. They chose a variety of fabrics, styles, sizes to complement their wardrobe.

International Bow Day: History

Claire’s started the celebrations of International Bow Day in 2017 to share the versatile and lasting global trends of the bow. Ever since, August 19 is observed as the International Bow Day. Claire’s has a full range of bow accessories. They carry bow-themed products in almost every category.

How to celebrate International Bow Day?

International Bow Day encourages people to wear a bow and share its magnificence with the world. It is not necessary to follow the convention, you can add your style or even reinvent it. All you need to make sure is that it is a bow. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the day can be celebrated digitally too. Creating some social media trends could be one of the many ways. To celebrate the day, you can bow/bows in your outfit and share it on your Instagram handles. Challenge your friends to do the same.

You can also enhance your knowledge by learning the various techniques and strategies to tie bows for different events. For the record, bows can be a straightforward circle, they can also be a bundle bow, or a layer bow, or a dior bow.

