International Cat Day 2019: Things To Remember Before Bringing a Cat Home

Celebrated annually on August 8, International Cat Day was created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare. Referred to as World Cat Day in some countries, it is celebrated to raise awareness about felines and learn about ways to help and protect them.

Notably, cats make great pets. Perfect for city dwellers with small spaces, they are nowhere near to being loud and gregarious and are often content with curling up in your lap as you relax after a hard day at work. They are fluffy, fiercely independent and according to a study published in the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Neurology, they help in lowering the stress of people who have high octane jobs.

If you are planning to bring a feline friend home this International Cat Day, here are a few things to remember:

-Cats can live up to 20 years. If you plan to adopt or rescue a tabby and bring it home, remember it is a lifetime relationship.

-Neuter or spay stray cats before bringing them home. Unwanted breeding can lead to a population of feral cats which could become a menace.

-Have a place dedicated to your cat so that it can become your furry friend's go-to place.

-Keep a litter box ready. Bring a bit large litter box so that your cat can at least have some space to turn around and dig.

-Ask your shelter or breeder what feed do they give their cats and buy the same brand for your feline friend. Make an appointment with the veterinarian to discuss your new pet’s dietary requirements.

-Get a scratching post since it helps a cat keep its paws in good condition.

-Set up a feeding schedule so that your cat knows there is regular feeding time. Remember, food like grapes and raisins contain elements a cat's digestive system may not be used to.

-Brush your cat regularly to prevent shedding.

-If you have other pets be sure that the cat is safely introduced to each one.

-Certain plants can be toxic to a cat. Find out which plants are dangerous for cats and move them from the house before the animal is brought in for the first time.

-Felines are fun and interesting companions, but they have a mind of their own. Spend a little time with your cat each day and as the bond develops you will find an extremely loyal friend waiting for you each day as you head home after a tiring day at work.

