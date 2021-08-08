International Cat Day 2021: 5 Signs That Show You are a Cat Person

On August 8, the world observes International Cat Day to celebrate and learn more about one of man’s common and ancient pets. Announced by International Fund for Animal Welfare, International Cat Day is being celebrated since 2002. Our feline friends are carnivorous most of the time and are one of the coolest beings on the planet. Words like independent, inquisitive, adventurous are quite suitable for these small furry mammals.

Today we bring you a list of signs which indicate that you are a cat lover:

You understand that following cat’s rules is essential

It is true that living with a cat means you are living in their world. From giving them daily treats to cleaning their litter box, or being their companion, one has to believe that it’s the cat that runs the house. And you on the other hand are just fine with this beautiful arrangement.

You feel grateful when your cat cuddles with you

If a cat chooses your lap or shoulder as their resting spot, it is the highest honor.

Phone is loaded with cat pictures

If you are a cat lover, your phone and your Instagram timeline have to be overflowed with cat pictures. And you cannot possibly delete any of their pictures as every little expression is just so cute and leaves you in awe.

You talk to your cat

You have conversations with your cat because you believe that they understand every word you utter. There is no doubt that cats are genius animals, and they reciprocate in their own way to whatever you say. Even if your cat ignores you, they definitely understand you.

You always choose cats over dogs

No matter dogs are loyal, adorable, and truly devoted to their owners, for you, cats will always be superior.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here