International Cat Day 2021: Dogs vs Cats Debate: A Temporary Trivia or An Everlasting Enigma?

Debates are a lifelong muse that keeps humans ordered in a chaotic way. Speaking of debates, there are a few which seem to have no resolution in sight as both the motions are equally legitimate, a great example of which is the Chicken and the Egg debate. Another excellent example of such persistent-through-time debates is Dogs versus Cats.

People keep weighing on either side of the debate uncertainly. Sometimes it is driven by the passion and love for their feline or canine, but they’re never sure. No wonder that for decades, people haven’t been able to decide who has the upper paw. Not even the know-it-all Google can decide who’s better, let alone humans.

Pets are a wonderful aspect of anyone’s life. Having a pet teaches a person empathy, love, and care. However, a painful dilemma arises when deciding which pet to get – Canine or Feline? And to be honest, it is rightly a dilemma because it’s pretty hard to decide.

On International Cat Day 2021, let’s find out why:

Dogs are easy to train and are all about fun; however, cats require less space, and understand personal space, and are perfect indoor animals. While dogs do not litter and can be house-trained, cats clean themselves and also keep pests at bay. On the one hand, dogs can protect you and can make you more active, while cats are quiet animals and have therapeutic health benefits.

Tough choice, isn’t it? We know.

The choice is so concrete that humans have divided themselves into two categories – A dog person and a cat person. Scientifically speaking, it is not hogwash. Multiple research and studies have shown that people actually differ in characteristics depending on their preference between the two. For example, according to a Psychology Today report, cat people tend to be more contained and less social, while dog people tend to be social and open to new experiences.

Therefore, somewhere the debate depends on the debaters rather than the topic. And, by that logic, comparing cats and dogs are like comparing apples and oranges. The best way to deal with this dilemma is to spend time with both the animals and see with whom you resonate the most. And if you still can’t decide, have the best of both worlds.

