International Chefs Day 2022: History, Significance, Quotes and Wishes to Share with All Chefs Around You

International Chefs Day is celebrated on October 20, every year. The day was initiated by the late chef, Dr. Bill Gallagher, in 2004. The day is commemorated to acknowledge the efforts of chefs around the world. According to the official website of the World Association of Chefs Societies, “It is our duty to pass on our knowledge and culinary skills to the next generation of chefs with a sense of pride and commitment to the future.”

The site has also invited chefs from around the world to hold workshops in their region for the 2022 campaign, “Growing A Healthy Future”. Here is everything you need to know about International Chefs Day:

International Chefs Day: History

Chef is a profession that has been around since the beginning of time. Roman gourmet Marcus Apicius wrote the world’s first cookbook comprising over 400 recipes in the first century A.D.

In 1765, a Parisian named Boulanger opened the first restaurant. He named this shop ‘restoratives’ or ‘restaurant’ because, for him, his soups and broths “restored life.”

Auguste Escoffier established the Brigade System in 1846. He worked to reduce work hours for cooks and divide tasks in an effective manner.

International Chefs Day was first celebrated in 2004. It was initiated by chef Dr. Bill Gallagher, who was at the time, the president of WorldChefs. It is a network of over 100 chef associations.

International Chefs Day: Significance

International Chefs Day is commemorated to express our gratitude to chefs. Their hard work and efforts into preparing the perfect meal are acknowledged. It is also a day to acknowledge the chefs within each one of us. Whether it is cooking for ourselves or preparing a meal for the entire family, we have all been little chefs at one time or the other.

On International Chefs Day, each one of us is allowed to experiment a little in the kitchen. The day also asks us to include healthy diet habits in our routines. Healthy food does not have to be bland. International Chef Day asks us to find ways to put health and taste together.

International Chefs Day: Quotes

Here are some beautiful quotes that capture the essence of International Chefs Day perfectly:

“Chefs don’t make mistakes; they make new dishes.” – Elizabeth Brigg

“I believe that there is always something new to learn, in fact, that is one of the three reasons that I chose to become a chef, that my education is never over.” – Anne Burrell

“Skills can be taught. Character you either have or you don’t have.” – Anthony Bourdain

“In cooking, you’ve got to have a what-the-hell attitude.” – Julia Child

“When I create any dish, literally the first thing I think of is, what is the purpose behind this dish? Why am I putting this ingredient in it?” – Esther Choi

“I always say that I don’t believe I’m a chef. I try to be a storyteller.” – Jose Andres

International Chefs Day: Wishes To Share

Know a Chef you want to wish this International Chefs Day? Pick Your favorite message to share:

1. “In spite of the fact that the abilities aren’t difficult to pick up, finding the joy and finding the fulfillment and discovering satisfaction in constantly serving another person something great to eat, is the thing that makes a great eatery. Happy Chef Day!”

2. “Dear fellow Chef, I think the most superb thing on the planet is another chef. I’m constantly amped up for adapting new things about sustenance.”

3. “The kitchen truly is simply the stronghold. This is the place we spend our most joyful minutes and where we discover the delight of being a family. Happy Chefs Day!”

4. “I trust that there is continually something new to learn, actually, that is one of the three reasons that I turned into a chef, that my training is never finished. Happy Chefs Day Fellow Chef!”

5. “Chefs have another chance – and maybe even a commitment – to illuminate people in general about what is a great idea to eat, and why. Happy Chefs Day to the best chef I know!”

