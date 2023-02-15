CHANGE LANGUAGE
International Childhood Cancer Day 2023: Raising Awareness of Paediatric Cancer
International Childhood Cancer Day 2023: Raising Awareness of Paediatric Cancer

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 06:30 IST

New Delhi, India

International Childhood Cancer Day 2023: Every year, over 4,00,000 children are diagnosed with cancer, according to WHO. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

International Childhood Cancer Day is observed on February 15 to raise awareness about the different types of cancers in children, as well as their treatment and prognosis

INTERNATIONAL CHILDHOOD CANCER DAY 2023: The day promotes awareness of paediatric cancer, empathising with all the children — affected by the disease — and their families. It recognises their problems, while providing them room to absorb and reflect. Childhood cancer is not only distressing, but it also needs specific therapy and care. Paediatric oncology is a branch of medicine that deals with cancer in children, and devises therapy and pain management solutions.

International Childhood Cancer Day was also established in order to increase treatment rates and alleviate the distress and suffering caused by cancer in children all over the world. The day emphasises the significance of fair access to cancer care for children, who are patients or survivors of the illness.

It aims to guarantee that children all around the globe have access to the best available treatment and can overcome the challenges that cancer brings to their lives. The campaign strives to make paediatric cancer a global priority. It strives to achieve a 60% survival rate for children with cancer, in conjunction with the WHO Global Initiative on Childhood Cancer.

Leukaemia (which affects the blood and bone marrow) and Lymphoma (which affects the immune system, brain and spinal cord) are the most prevalent kinds of childhood cancer.

International Childhood Cancer Day 2023: Symptoms

The most typical signs that parents and guardians should watch out for in their children include the following, although they vary according to the type of cancer:

  • Unexplained lump or swelling
  • Excessive bruising or bleeding
  • Fatigue, lethargy and behavioural changes such as being socially withdrawn
  • Unexplained pain and weight loss
  • Dizziness, loss of balance or coordination
  • Recurring fever and paleness
  • Sudden changes in vision
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Frequent headaches with vomiting
  • Limping or refusal to walk

Every year, over 4,00,000 children are diagnosed with cancer, according to WHO. It is less common in wealthy nations; but there, it has a greater rate of cure of over 80 per cent. In low and middle-income countries, with survival rates of just 20%, the same scenario appears quite different and contrasted.

