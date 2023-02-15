International Childhood Cancer Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL CHILDHOOD CANCER DAY 2023: International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) is observed on February 15 across the globe. The day was created by the Childhood Cancer International, an umbrella organisation of various child cancer support groups created by parents. The day is dedicated to raising awareness and showing support for children and adolescents suffering from cancer. Despite all the advancements in science, childhood cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease among children. This makes ICCD an even more significant day. Here is all you need to know about this day.

International Childhood Cancer Day: History

Childhood Cancer International was established in 1994. It is the largest patient-support organisation for childhood cancer in the world. The organisation consists of more than 170 different groups, including parent organisations, childhood cancer survivor associations, childhood cancer support groups, and cancer societies. International Childhood Cancer Day was created as an annual event in 2002 by Childhood Cancer International.

International Childhood Cancer Day: Significance

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 400 000 children and adolescents develop cancer each year. International Childhood Cancer Day is observed to raise awareness and show support for these children with cancer as well as their families. This is also a day to remember all the children who have lost their lives to cancer.

On this day, organisations and individuals come together to spread awareness about the importance of early detection. Early diagnosis is one of the most effective ways to reduce mortality from childhood cancer.

The day also highlights the need for increased funding for research. In addition to raising awareness, International Childhood Cancer Day is also marked to show young patients that they are not alone.

International Childhood Cancer Day 2023: Theme

The three-year campaign for International Childhood Cancer Day began in 2021 and will conclude in 2023. The theme for the three-year campaign is ‘Better Survival’. The campaign is part of the effort to reach the target goal of the WHO Global Childhood Cancer Initiative to achieve at least 60 percent survival for all children diagnosed with cancer around the world by 2030.

