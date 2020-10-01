International Coffee Day 2020: Here's Everything to Know About Your Favourite Beverage

All delicious food items in the world have a day dedicated to them. There’s National Pizza Day, International Cheese and Bread Day, International Chocolate Day and many more.

October 1 is assigned to the beverage that is often used to ask for a date — Would you like to get a cup of coffee? Yes, today is International Coffee Day.

The hot and cold beverage is the first drink of the day for many people across the world. Coffee’s popularity can be known by the fact that almost all the major food chains around the world sell some or the other variant of this beverage. Coffee with cake is considered to be a great combination by food lovers.

Facts on coffee and International Coffee Day

The mention of coffee can be found in historical texts dating back to 800 AD. Brazil is the country that has the highest produce of coffee in the world.

The International Coffee Day is an opportunity for coffee lovers to recognise the contribution and condition of farmers who grow coffee beans used in their favourite beverage.

It was decided by the International Coffee Organisation to launch this day. It was celebrated for the first time in the year 2015 in Milan and since then, coffee lovers across the world are celebrating this day.

Even before this decision, many different countries like the USA, Taiwan, Nepal and Indonesia have celebrated coffee days.

Coffee businesses provide coupons for their products on this day and some of them also distribute free coffees.

Effects on health

The beverage can be served either hot or cold. The cold coffee is a cool drink which goes best with ice cream. The powder of coffee beans is also used to make coffee-flavoured ice cream.

If consumed in moderate amounts, coffee benefits the body. Coffee has a substance called caffeine which can help people feel more energetic. According to a research study published in Harvard Health Publishing, coffee drinkers tend to live longer and have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, Parkinson’s syndrome and type 2 diabetes.