International Coffee Day 2021: 5 Recipes for Coffee Adulators to Celebrate the Day

International Coffee Day is here and if you are a coffee lover, you would know that coffee is not just any beverage but stress buster. From getting you ready early in the morning to awakening your thoughts after a long day’s work, a cup of coffee rejuvenates the senses. The centuries-old drink comes in the form of a bittersweet mocha to a soothing latte. However, apart from drinks, coffee is used in making other dishes too. As we celebrate International Coffee day today, October 1, we have got some recipes from around the world for all the coffee adulators.

Frappé

Instead of a regular cold coffee, make this frothy iced drink – Frappe. Made with instant coffee, cold water, sugar and milk, Frappe is something all coffee lovers are familiar with and they indeed love it. You can make a good Frappe at home too and the key to getting a good-looking frappé depends on how well you blend it. It is suggested that until you don’t see a froth rise up to the brim of the glass, keep blending it.

Tiramisu

As mentioned above, coffee is no longer restricted to drinks and the authentic Italian Tiramisu is one of the many dessert recipes that has coffee as its main ingredient. The mouth-watering combination of cream, chocolate and coffee is by all means heavenly.

Chocolate Coffee Truffle

There are people who can’t handle too much chocolate but won’t mind a tint of its flavour in the cake. But when chocolate is mixed with coffee, nothing can be better than it. The chocolate coffee truffle cake is a must-try for all coffee lovers as it strikes the right bitter-sweet balance

Dalgona Coffee

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Dalgona coffee was very much trending. The name ‘Dalgona’ is inspired from a South Korean toffee, which is by the same name. The Dalgona coffee, which is made by beating a mixture of coffee and sugar, has a frothy layer on top with chilled or hot milk below it.

Filter Coffee

You can try all the recipes but the classic hot beverage of South India, the filter coffee will seal the deal for you. The recipe of the Filter Coffee is a hit among coffee lovers. It has the right mix of bitter and sweer, foamy and fluid.

