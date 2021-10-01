International Coffee Day 2021: Did you Know these Benefits of This Hot Beverage?

International Coffee Day is celebrated on October 1 every year, and is another reason for this beverage’s lovers to unite and cherish their favourite drink. Apart from celebrating the love for coffee worldwide, the day also aims at supporting all those farmers whose livelihood is solely dependent on coffee plantations.

Coffee Day is also celebrated so that people are made aware of the innumerable benefits and rich history of the aromatic beverage. As we all drink our cup of coffee to celebrate this day, here are seven health benefits of drinking coffee that you should know about.

A Cuppa Coffee A Day Keeps The Doctor Away

Many studies have proved that coffee not only lowers the risk of heart attacks, but is also good for your liver. A study conducted in 2016 also stated that coffee consumption can reduce the risk of multiple sclerosis (MS).

Coffee Enhances Your Physical Performance

It won’t be wrong to say that caffeine consumption instantly makes your mind alert and your body energetic and active. Caffeine is also known to boost the female sex drive.

The Antioxidants Magic

Coffee is a rich source of antioxidants and these antioxidants are quite helpful in combating many deadly diseases, like cancer. Another reason to grab a cup of coffee when you feel drowsy at work.

Sharpens Your Mind

Drinking coffee impacts the central nervous system and results in the brain manufacturing more dopamine that ends up boosting one’s ability to focus.

It Can Help Burn Fat

Guess what is found in every fat-burning supplement? Yes, the answer is caffeine. As it is one of those natural substances that boosts the metabolism rate and aids the fat burning process.

Contains Essential Nutrients, Too

Apart from antioxidants, coffee is also loaded with Riboflavin (vitamin B2); Pantothenic acid (vitamin B5); Manganese and potassium; Magnesium and niacin (vitamin B3). Enjoy your coffee as your body soaks in all the goodness of this delicious drink.

Has The Power To Make You Happy

Depression is a serious mental disorder that causes a significantly reduced quality of life. According to this study, coffee can lower your risk of developing depression and may also reduce suicide risk.

