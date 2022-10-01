International Coffee Day 2022: All You Need To Know About Your Favourite Beverage

INTERNATIONAL COFFEE DAY 2022: Coffee lovers, gather! The month of October is here and October 1 is marked as the International Coffee Day. The day is celebrated to highlight the significance of all those farmers whose livelihood depends upon coffee plantations. The day also aims at creating awareness of the innumerable benefits of coffee and rich history of the aromatic beverage.

ALSO READ: International Coffee Day 2022: Coffee Linked to Living Longer, Lower Heart Disease Risk; 7 Reasons Why Coffee is Good for You

As you all drink your morning cup of coffee, here is everything you need to know about your favourite beverage:

The mention of coffee dates back to as far as 800 AD. Brazil produces the largest amount of coffee in the world. It was the International Coffee Organization that decided to celebrate International Coffee Day on October 1. In 2015, the day was first celebrated in Milan. Coffee is among the few beverages that can be served both hot and cold. The best part: the powder of coffee beans can be used to make coffee-flavoured ice cream too. Netherlands has the highest-consumption of coffee, followed by Finland and Sweden. The people of the Netherlands consume the most coffee per capita with a whopping 8.3 kilograms. Coffee bean isn’t actually a bean, but a seed that is found inside the coffee cherry. The word coffee is derived from the Arabic word “qahwah”, which referred to a type of wine. Then came the Ottoman Turks who used the word “kahve”. This was followed by the Dutch word “koffie”. The now-popular English name was derived in 1582. Coffee is one of the most-loved and consumed drinks in the world. Coffee prolongs your life as it is packed with antioxidants. But if one adds cream and sugar, the nutritional value will be impacted. There are two primary types of coffee: Arabica and Robusta. Farmers mostly plant the Arabica species. The lesser popular variety Robusta tastes slightly more bitter and also contains more caffeine. Both have their own distinct taste and benefits. Espresso means pressed out in Italian which is an ode to the way espresso coffee is made, that is by forcing boiling water through pressed coffee grounds. Decaf does not mean caffeine-free and does contain caffeine, albeit in a lesser amount than regular coffee.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here