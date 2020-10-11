International Coming Out Day: 65 Musicians, 21 Visual Artists Celebrate Love Without Boundaries with Sha La La

In a bid to celebrate International Coming Out Day, Indian-born global award-winning pianist, singer and songwriter, Shayan Italia puts forth, Sha La La, a follow-up to his record-breaking piano rendition of the Indian National Anthem, Jana Gana, Mana which was launched in 2018. Sha La La is a profound ballad with a deeply pertinent message of ‘Love Without Boundaries’. The music video carries deep meaningful visual resonation built on a concept years in the making. Sha La La boasts of 65 musicians and 21 visual artists coming together from around the world to celebrate Love Without Boundaries.

A Hinglish single- Sha La La backed by Hungama showcases celebratory statements of passion and queer confidence. The storytelling is sensuous, passionate and dotted with symbolism while the production design is classic making this single a true celebration of love. The larger than life visuals capture many forms of romantic love that transcends beyond boundaries. The underlying message conveyed through the music video is that of inclusion and an appeal to the human race to end hate.

Talking about the song, Shayan Italia in light of the horrors the world has witnessed in COVID times, especially towards LGBTQ and minority communities across the globe, and the recent killings of black people, said, "Ever since a little boy, and this extends not only to us as kids, from generation to generation, and Mum to son or daughter, in the Italia family we do not discriminate. We do not see “being different” as weakness or an oddity. We do not care if you are gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or queer. Every individual is a ‘person’.

"The lyrics, music and video are carefully constructed parts of a whole concept that has long been in the making and refined through many months of thought. In COVID times, it is more pertinent than ever with all the hate and discrimination out there, that we must remind ourselves to Love Without Boundaries."

Directed by Muni Agarwal, conceptualised and sung by Shayan Italia.