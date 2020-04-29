Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

International Dance Day 2020: Date, Message Of The Year And Why It Is Celebrated

The day was first celebrated in the year 1982 by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI) which is UNESCO’s partner for performing arts.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 29, 2020, 3:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
International Dance Day 2020: Date, Message Of The Year And Why It Is Celebrated
The day was first celebrated in the year 1982 by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI) which is UNESCO’s partner for performing arts.

International Dance Day (IDD) is observed in order to mark the birth anniversary of French dancer Jean-Georges Noverre and to celebrate the art. He is also credited for starting modern ballet. The day was first celebrated in the year 1982 by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI) which is UNESCO’s partner for performing arts.

ITI’s mission is to promote cooperation, peace and mutual understanding through the arts. The institute further encourages the practice of performing arts across the globe. Each year, the ITI’s International Dance Committee and the Executive Council choose a choreographer or a dancer for the International Dance Day message of the year. According to the official website of International Dance Day, “the intention of the International Dance Day Message is to celebrate dance, revel in the universality of this art form, cross all political, cultural and ethnic barriers, and bring people together with a common language - dance”.

For the year 2020, Gregory Vuyani MAQOMA from South Africa was chosen to convey the IDD 2020 message. His message reads, “we are leaving through unimaginable tragedies, in a time that I could best describe as the post-human era. More than ever, we need to dance with

purpose, to remind the world that humanity still exists. Purpose and empathy need to prevail over years and years of undeniable virtual landscape of dissolution that has given rise to a catharsis of universal grief conquering the sadness, the hard reality that continues to permeate the living confronted by death, rejection and poverty”.

“As we dance with our bodies, tumbling in space and tangling together, we become a force of movement weaving hearts, touching souls and providing healing that is so desperately needed. And purpose becomes a single hydra-headed, invincible and indivisible dance. All we need now is to dance some more!!!!”, quoted the IDD 2020 message.

The International Theatre Institute also conducts events and activities in order to promote and celebrate the art. This year, international dance day will not witness any event or function due to the coronavirus pandemic. In order to keep the spirit high, the General Secretariat Team of ITI has advised people to celebrate the day virtually.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,629

    +619*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,332

    +1,358*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,696

    +669*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,007

    +70*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres