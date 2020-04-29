International Dance Day 2020: Date, Message Of The Year And Why It Is Celebrated

International Dance Day (IDD) is observed in order to mark the birth anniversary of French dancer Jean-Georges Noverre and to celebrate the art. He is also credited for starting modern ballet. The day was first celebrated in the year 1982 by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI) which is UNESCO’s partner for performing arts.

ITI’s mission is to promote cooperation, peace and mutual understanding through the arts. The institute further encourages the practice of performing arts across the globe. Each year, the ITI’s International Dance Committee and the Executive Council choose a choreographer or a dancer for the International Dance Day message of the year. According to the official website of International Dance Day, “the intention of the International Dance Day Message is to celebrate dance, revel in the universality of this art form, cross all political, cultural and ethnic barriers, and bring people together with a common language - dance”.

For the year 2020, Gregory Vuyani MAQOMA from South Africa was chosen to convey the IDD 2020 message. His message reads, “we are leaving through unimaginable tragedies, in a time that I could best describe as the post-human era. More than ever, we need to dance with

purpose, to remind the world that humanity still exists. Purpose and empathy need to prevail over years and years of undeniable virtual landscape of dissolution that has given rise to a catharsis of universal grief conquering the sadness, the hard reality that continues to permeate the living confronted by death, rejection and poverty”.

“As we dance with our bodies, tumbling in space and tangling together, we become a force of movement weaving hearts, touching souls and providing healing that is so desperately needed. And purpose becomes a single hydra-headed, invincible and indivisible dance. All we need now is to dance some more!!!!”, quoted the IDD 2020 message.

The International Theatre Institute also conducts events and activities in order to promote and celebrate the art. This year, international dance day will not witness any event or function due to the coronavirus pandemic. In order to keep the spirit high, the General Secretariat Team of ITI has advised people to celebrate the day virtually.

