International Dance Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

INTERNATIONAL DANCE DAY: INTERNATIONAL DANCE DAY WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Dance is not just an art, it is a power to express, feel, love, laugh, and forget all the worries. Dance has always been a way to make someone feel good. From ancient times, it is said to be an art form that is sacred and has a meaning deep inside. There are hundreds of dance forms in the world.

To celebrate this diversity, The Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute started celebrating April 29 as International Dance Day. The day also marks the birthday of the creator of the modern ballet dance form, Jean-Georges Noverre. While there is no particular time or day to celebrate dance and tap the feet on the beats, this day is special as it recognises dancers from all over the world and joins them together for their love of art.

This year, let’s make this day even more special by spreading love to the community of dancers through these quotes and wishes. Wish your dancer friends on the International Dance Day with these messages.

International Dance Day Quotes

1. “Dance for yourself. If someone understands, good. If not, no matter.” - Louis Horst

2. “Dancing is poetry with arms and legs.” - Charles Baudelaire

3. “Let us read, and let us dance; these two amusements will never do any harm to the world.” – Voltaire

4. “Those who dance are considered insane by those who cannot hear the music.” — George Carlin

International Dance Day Wishes

1. The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance. - Happy International Dance Day!

2. Dance, when you’re broken open. Dance, if you’ve torn the bandage off. Dance in the middle of the fighting. Dance in your blood. Dance when you’re perfectly free. - Happy International Dance Day!

3. On the occasion of International Dance Day, my wish for you is that you always dance to the tunes you love and live life on your own terms.

4. There are only two kinds of people in this world- those who can dance and those who cannot…. Happy International Dance Day to all of you.

5. Dance is like breathing, it is like catharsis… Enjoy it to the fullest and let your feelings flow… We wish you a happy move on International Dance Day!

