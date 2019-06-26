Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: Date, Theme and Significance

The global observance of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking aims to raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs represent to society.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 26, 2019, 10:32 AM IST
Image: @abuse/Instagram
June 26 is observed as International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking every year after the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution on December 7, 1987, as an “expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.”

Supported each year by individuals, communities and various organizations worldwide, the global observance of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking aims to “raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs represent to society.”

‘Health for Justice. Justice for Health’, the theme for International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2019, highlights that “justice and health are two sides of the same coin when it comes to addressing drug problems.”

“Effective responses to the world drug problem require inclusive and accountable institutions of criminal justice, health, and social services to work hand in hand to provide integrated solutions, in line with the international drug control conventions, human rights obligations and the Sustainable Development Goals,” says the United Nations.

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime urges individuals, non-profit organizations, the private sector, and the Member States to get involved in its social media campaign to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking and “invites them to draw on the resources provided in the social media campaign package.”

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime will also launch the 2019 World Drug Report at the United Nations Secretariat in New York today.

