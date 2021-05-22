International Day for Biological Diversity 2021: Images, Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share

The International Day for Biological Diversity is marked on May 22. This year, the day is falling on a Saturday. As the name suggests, International Day for Biological Diversity is observed to raise and create awareness about biodiversity issues. The theme of the day this year has been finalised as, “We’re part of the solution #ForNature." On this day, here are some images, quotes and wishes that you can share:

1. Nature is not only stranger than we suppose, it is stranger than we can suppose.

2. Come forth into the Light of Things, Let Nature be your teacher.

3. We should preserve every scrap of biodiversity as priceless, while we learn to use it and come to understand what it means to humanity.

4. In the world we are linked, don’t let some species go extinct.

5. Biodiversity starts in the distant past and it points towards the future.

7. Biodiversity is the key, so we can all live in glee.

