International Day for Biological Diversity 2021: Theme, History and Significance

The International Day for Biological Diversity is marked on May 22. This year, the day is falling on a Saturday. As the name suggests, International Day for Biological Diversity is observed to raise and create awareness about biodiversity issues. The theme of the day this year has been finalised as, “We’re part of the solution #ForNature." The idea behind choosing this as the theme is to draw people’s attention towards the fact that biodiversity continues to be the answer for a significant number of sustainable development challenges.

This year’s theme is in fact in continuation with the momentum generated in 2020. Last year’s theme was, “Our solutions are in nature." The main idea behind these themes is to convey to people that conservation and rebuilding of bio diversity can help mankind find solutions to things as serious as climate change, health issues. The celebration and awareness campaigns of the day this year will only be done virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

People are being urged to make the most use of social media and other mediums to create and raise awareness about the day. Quite a few seminars, online contests and interesting activities are being planned by groups and individuals who are passionate about bio diversity. These events are being organised at both national and international level.

The United Nations General Assembly in December 2000, adopted May 22 as International Day for Biological Diversity.

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, in a part of his statement for International Day for Biological Diversity 2021, said, “We are depleting resources faster than nature can replenish them. COVID-19 has further reminded us of the intimate relationship between people and nature.We all need to be part of a movement for change.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here