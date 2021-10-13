International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction: Theme, History and Significance

Every year, disasters caused by natural and manmade hazards impact the lives of people throughout the world. Most of their damage may be mitigated by proactive measures and preparation. On October 13, the United Nations International Day for Disaster Reduction is marked globally to promote a worldwide culture of risk-awareness and disaster reduction, as well as to recognise how people and communities throughout the globe are decreasing their vulnerability to catastrophes and increasing awareness about the significance of mitigating the risks that they face.

It also recognises the progress made in decreasing disaster risk and loss of life, livelihoods, and health in accordance with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-30. The framework was approved at the Third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in Japan in March 2015.

History of the day

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction was established in 1989 in response to a request from the United Nations General Assembly for a day to encourage a worldwide culture of risk awareness and disaster reduction.

The global community was reminded in 2015, during the Third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in Sendai, Japan, that catastrophes severely impact at the local level, with the possibility of causing loss of life and significant social and economic turmoil. In 2011, Sendai was hit by a severe earthquake and tsunami, killing 20,000 people.

International Day For Disaster Risk Reduction 2021

The theme for the 2021 edition is “International cooperation for developing countries to reduce disaster risk and disaster losses." This is the sixth objective of the Sendai Seven.

When it comes to delivering on the policy agenda agreed upon in 2015, the year 2021 promises to be a make or break year. Extreme weather occurrences will be overpowering if no serious climate action is taken in the next ten years, particularly in developing nations.

There can never be a complete elimination of disaster risk, but countries that design policy and legislative frameworks aligned with the Sendai Framework’s goals, targets and priority actions will be better able to manage disasters and thus reduce the negative impacts of disasters.

