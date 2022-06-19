International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict 2022: Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR THE ELIMINATION OF SEXUAL VIOLENCE IN CONFLICT 2022: Sexual violence, whose victims are primarily women, is one of the worst crimes committed against human beings or animals, which leaves lasting psychological and emotional damage to the victim apart from physical harm. It occurs both in times of peace and during armed conflict.

The International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict is an international event conducted by the United Nations (UN) on June 19, each year, to raise awareness about conflict-related sexual violence. Below, we look at this year’s theme for the event, its history and its significance.

International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict 2022: Theme

The theme for this year’s observance of International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict is ‘Prevention as Protection: Enhancing structural and operational prevention of conflict-related sexual violence.’ The event is a ‘Permanent Mission of the Argentine Republic, United Nations.’

It is co-hosted by the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children in Armed Conflict, and the Permanent Mission of Argentina to the United Nations.

International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict: History

On June 19, 2008, the 15-member United Nations Security Council adopted resolution 1820, to condemn sexual violence and rape during wars as crimes against humanity and war crimes, equated with genocide. The date was declared International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict.

International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict: Significance

The primary goal of the event is to provide support to the survivors of sexual violence in armed conflict zones. The event participants also stand in solidarity with individuals helping the victims and to ensure they are remembered for their selfless service; especially at a time when multiple crises are occurring, which intersect with conflict violence, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and inadequate resources.

The present Ukraine-Russia conflict has proven how conflict situations are used by the aggressor to sexually violate women and children.

The UN website programme also mentions that a brand new Framework for the Prevention of Conflict-Related Sexual Violence has been developed after consultations with the 21 entities of the UN Action network that work year-round, to reduce or stop conflict-related sexual violence. The framework will be launched during this year’s event.

