International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2021: Theme, History and Significance

Every year, October 17 is observed as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. This day is a means to recognize and acknowledge the efforts and struggles that people, who are pushed to live in poverty, face. This day provides a chance to those people to voice out their concerns and make everyone realize that these people are the first one who will have to fight poverty.

INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR THE ERADICATION OF POVERTY 2021: THEME

A World Bank report published by the United Nations states that around 88 to 115 million people have been pushed towards poverty with the majority being from South Asian and Sub-Saharan regions during the Covid-19 pandemic. This number is believed to have increased, ranging between 143 and 163 million. These figures are an add up to the existing 1.3 billion people who have been living under poverty before the pandemic.

Building forward implies that not only is it ensured that no one is left behind but encouraging people to be an active participant in the decision-making process. Building forward means that all those structures of discrimination that pushes people off the edge are dismantled, relationship with nature is redefined a such is a system is built which gives importance to those moral and legal framework which ensure human dignity.

INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR THE ERADICATION OF POVERTY: HISTORY

On October 17, 1987, poverty was proclaimed as a violation of human rights by people who had assembled at the Trocadéro in Paris to honor the victims of extreme poverty, hunger and violence. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was also signed on this day in 1948. People who gathered also recognized the need to protect their rights which were inscribed on a commemorative stone which was unveiled the same day.

The UN General Assembly adopted its resolution 47/196 on December 22, 1992, and declared October 17 as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

