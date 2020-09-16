International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer: Bollywood Celebs with a Voice for the Environment

Since 1994, the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer is observed around the globe on September 16. The event is a vehicle to encourage worldwide awareness about the substances that lead to the depletion of the Ozone Layer and to embark on a quest to exercise solutions to preserve it. Over the years, people from all over the world have been increasingly participating to manifest schemes for the motion.

But for some Bollywood celebrities, each day is dedicated to the environment and its protection. These eco-warriors are walking the talk of the accelerating effects of the climate and adopting sustainable practises and advocating the way ahead via their chosen mediums.

Here’s looking at few environmental activists in Bollywood who inspire people on the urgent and existential climate concerns:

1. Dia Mirza

UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India Dia Mirza has actively participated in habitat preservation, wildlife protection and beach-cleaning initiatives. The winner of Miss Asia Pacific 2000 is also an Ambassador for the Wildlife Trust of India and is a proactive supporter of conscious environmentalism. She uses various platforms to impart voice on the importance of environment protection.

2. Bhumi Pednekar

Nature lover, Bhumi Pednekar launched Climate Warrior, a social media initiative that follows the relentless efforts of dedicated environmental activists across India. The actress has asserted to use her voice to stir up conscious discussion about protecting the planet. Her endeavours range from beach clean-up project to #OneWishForTheEarth campaign on Instagram, bringing the film fraternity together to extend their support on the biggest climate-related concerns.

3. Gul Panag

The critically acclaimed actress has been actively promoting competent utilisation of natural sources of energy and appropriate waste disposal. She launched her own foundation The Col. Shamsher Singh Foundation Gul 4 Change that addresses basic sanitation and installation of solar power energy and rain harvesting systems.

4. John Abraham

In 2013, John associated himself with ‘PowerLight A Village’, an initiative to supply solar electricity to isolated villages across the country. With the help of the campaign, he supports social causes and encourages fans to join him. Since 2005, when John joined the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), he has been an enthusiast of the foundation. He is an avenger of abuse against animals in India’s circuses and urged the Ministry of Environment and Forests to rescue animals held captive for human entertainment.

5. Rahul Bose

The actor and social activist became the Oxfam Global ambassador in 2007. At the UN Climate Conference mass rally and candlelight vigil in Copenhagen, Rahul joined thousands of demonstrators and was one of the speakers at the Global Day of Action for Climate Change. He was also one of the twelve appointed international thinkers to join in an initiative against global poverty.