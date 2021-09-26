International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons 2021: All You Need to Know

International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons is observed on September 26. The aim of this day is to address one of humanity’s most difficult challenges: peace. In December 2013, the General Assembly established the International Day in its resolution 68/32 as a follow-up to the General Assembly’s high-level conference on nuclear disarmament held on September 26, 2013, in New York. This was the latest in a string of General Assembly attempts to enhance greater perception and seek deeper participation on nuclear disarmament issues.

Speaking about the issue, Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, had said, " As a global family, we can no longer allow the cloud of nuclear conflict to shadow our work to spur development, achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and end the COVID-19 pandemic. Now is the time to lift this cloud for good, eliminate nuclear weapons from our world, and usher in a new era of dialogue, trust and peace for all people.

Since the year 2014, the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons is being observed every year. According to General Assembly resolutions, Member Nations, the United Nations system, and civil society, including non-governmental organisations, academic institutions, members of parliament, the mass media, and individual citizens, are encouraged to commemorate and focus on promoting the International Day by raising public education and awareness about the threat posed by nuclear armaments and the need for nuclear disarmament.

The establishment of the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons signified a change in the nuclear weapons debate. In 2013, the President of the United Nations General Assembly stated that a “renewed worldwide attention on the catastrophic implications of nuclear weapons has led to a resurgence of international nuclear disarmament efforts.”

The Humanitarian Pledge has now been signed by 127 governments, indicating their support for the humanitarian endeavour.

