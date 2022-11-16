International Day for Tolerance 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Quotes

INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR TOLERANCE 2022: Every year on November 16, people worldwide mark International Day for Tolerance. As the name suggests, the UN promotes tolerance by fostering mutual understanding among cultures and people. The day aims at creating public awareness of the dangers of intolerance. The primary goal of establishing this day was to instil in students of educational institutions and the general public the notion that tolerance is a crucial component of society.

International Day of Tolerance: History

The UN proclaimed 1995 to be the Year of Tolerance and on November 16 of the same year, UNESCO adopted the Declaration of Principles on Tolerance. The UN made the decision to establish International Tolerance Day in 1995 as a way to honour Mahatma Gandhi’s 125th birthday that year.

Madanjeet Singh, who later served as the UN’s goodwill ambassador, sponsored the celebrations in 1995. Through his lifelong dedication to promoting tolerance, Madanjeet has made a significant contribution to achieving inter-communal harmony and peace.

In this regard, UNESCO introduced an award to honour individuals for noteworthy achievements in the domains of communication, the arts, science, or any other subject that contributes to the advancement of tolerance, non-violence and universal human rights.

International Day of Tolerance: Significance

Tolerance and non-violence are essential criteria for cohabitation. The goal of the day is to get people to appreciate the beauty of many viewpoints, ethnicities, faiths, and ideologies while also recognising the cultural diversity that exists. The main goals of this global movement are to promote the behaviour of respecting others’ rights and freedoms and to inform people about the negative repercussions of intolerance.

Tolerance is defined as “respect for, acceptance of, and appreciation of the great diversity of our world’s cultures, our forms of expression, and our ways of being human" in the 1995 UNESCO Declaration of Principles on Tolerance.

The significance of the day comes from the fact that tolerance is not only a moral requirement but also a contemporary necessity.

International Day of Tolerance: quotes

“Tolerance implies no lack of commitment to one’s own beliefs. Rather it condemns the oppression or persecution of others.”― John F. Kennedy “No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”― Nelson Mandela “Tolerance isn’t about not having beliefs. It’s about how your beliefs lead you to treat people who disagree with you.” ― Timothy Keller “In the practice of tolerance, one’s enemy is the best teacher.” ― Dalai Lama XIV

