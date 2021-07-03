International Day of Cooperatives 2021: Theme, History and Significance

The International Day of Cooperatives also commonly known as #CoopsDay will be commemorated on July 3 with the theme “Rebuild Better Together." Cooperatives from all around the globe will demonstrate how they are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic catastrophe with solidarity and resilience, while also providing communities with a people-centered and ecologically fair recovery.

Bruno Roelants, Director General of the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), said that over the last year, we have seen how the cooperative model has contributed to people’s well-being and environmental stewardship, highlighting what the cooperative movement stands for. “We will reconstruct better collectively, and I am convinced that we will witness many examples of how the cooperative movement can help communities grow stronger in the post-pandemic world,” he stated.

International Day of Cooperatives 2021: Significance

#CoopsDay will be an opportunity to spread the word about how a human-centered business model based on cooperative values of self-help and unity, as well as moral standards of socially responsible, can reduce inequality, start creating shared prosperity, and react appropriately to the immediate effects of COVID-19.

Upwards of one billion cooperatives worldwide proceed to demonstrate that no one needs to face a disaster like the pandemic on their own in the fields of health, agricultural production, manufacturing, retail, finance, accommodation, job opportunities, schooling, welfare care, and many other spheres where cooperatives are found.

International Day of Cooperatives 2021: History

The International Day of Cooperatives has been observed by cooperatives globally since 1923 and was formally declared by the United Nations General Assembly on the centennial of the ICA in 1995. It is observed yearly on the first Saturday of July.

The goal of #CoopsDay is to raise awareness of cooperatives and to advance the cooperative movement’s principles of worldwide solidarity, economic efficiency, equality, and global peace. Since 1995, the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) and the United Nations through the Committee for the Promotion and Advancement of Cooperatives (COPAC) have jointly determined the subject for #CoopsDay.

This year’s observance will be the United Nations’ 27th International Day of Cooperatives and the 99th International Cooperative Day.

