International Day of Democracy 2021: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

Not long ago, the world was ecstatic about the advent of democracy. The collapse of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the end of the Cold War in 1991, and the end apartheid in South Africa in 1994 were all watershed occurrences that offered reason to be positive about democracy’s future. To continue with this goal of promoting and maintaining democratic values, every year on September 15, the International Day of Democracy is marked. The International Day of Democracy gives a chance to assess the global condition of democracy.

Democracy is a process as well as a goal, and the ideal of democracy can only be realised with the full participation and support of the international community, national governing bodies, civil society, and people.

The principles of liberty and human rights, as well as the premise of holding periodic and legitimate elections by universal suffrage, are important components of democracy. As a result, democracy creates a natural environment for the preservation and effective implementation of human rights.

International Democracy Day: History

It was established in 2007 by a resolution approved by the United Nations General Assembly urging nations to enhance and consolidate democracy. The purpose of International Day of Democracy is to encourage people to engage in democracy and to urge governments to protect people’s rights.

The UNGA’s aim was to uphold and promote democratic principles. The UNGA had also asked all member nations and organisations to observe the day in a way that adds to public awareness.

International Democracy Day: Significance

Since the unexpected COVID-19 problem created enormous social, political, and legal challenges throughout the world, the countries used emergency measures to address the crisis. It is important that they continue to preserve the rule of law, safeguard and respect international norms and core legal principles, and the right to seek justice, remedies, and due process.

The International Day of Democracy provides a chance to assess the condition of democracy across the world. Each year, a different subject is highlighted. Previous topics have included stronger democracies, the relevance of democracy for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, increasing public participation, discussion and inclusivity, accountability, and political tolerance.

It aids in assessing the stumbling hurdles in a system that prioritises aristocratic implementations above democracy. The absence of sustainable growth at many social levels is the most important negative aspect in a developed nation.

Some of the reasons for the International Day of Democracy’s prominence in worldwide events include opposition from decision-making authorities and disillusionment with young engagement in the country’s growth.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here