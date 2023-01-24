International Day of Education 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Greetings to Share

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF EDUCATION: The International Day of Education is a United Nations observance commemorated on January 24 each year. The day is intended to raise awareness of the importance of education for all and to encourage the development of inclusive and equitable education systems. This is also a day to celebrate the power of education to transform lives and build a better world for all. It is a reminder of the importance of providing quality education for all and working together to achieve this goal. Individuals, organizations, and governments take action to improve the quality of education on this day.

Read on to find inspiring quotes and messages and wishes to share to mark this day:

International Education Day: Quotes

The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education. -Martin Luther King, Jr. Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever. -Mahatma Gandhi Education is the ability to listen to almost anything without losing your temper or your self-confidence. -Robert Frost I have never let my schooling interfere with my education. -Mark Twain Education is an admirable thing, but it is well to remember from time to time that nothing that is worth knowing can be taught. -Oscar Wilde Whatever the cost of our libraries, the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation. -Walter Cronkite Education is the best friend. An educated person is respected everywhere. Education beats the beauty and the youth. -Chanakya Don’t limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time. -Rabindranath Tagore Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all. -Aristotle

International Education Day: Messages

Education is a path to success. Happy International Education Day to everyone! Thank you for actively and unwittingly imparting knowledge every day. On this International Day of Education, best wishes. Grow and prosper with the educational superpower. With your light, you can make the world a better place. Best regards. On this International Day of Education, let’s acknowledge the true purpose of education and be the best version of ourselves. May education shows you the way to be a good human first. Happy education day, everyone. May the light of education reach the deepest core of your heart and be reflected upon each of your actions. Happy International Education Day. Dear students, I hope you realize the power education has given you. Always try to use it wisely. A very Happy International Day of Education to you all. My heartiest respect and best wishes to you on this International Day of Education. Your guidance and influence made me a better person. The most beautiful and thoughtful present we can give a child is his education. Never miss a chance to educate a child. Happy International Day of Education.

International Education Day: Wishes

Dear students, Happy International Day of Education. May you get success in whatever you do. Warm wishes for International Education Day to you all. Hope you realize how important education is for ourselves and the next generation. On this International Day of Education, let’s acknowledge the true purpose of education and be the best version of ourselves. Thanks for sharing knowledge every day intentionally and unintentionally. Best wishes on this International Education Day. Spread knowledge and brighten up the heart of others with the power of education. Happy International education day. Happy International Day of Education my dear students. I hope you all shine brightly in whatever you do in your life. Have a good day. Dear students, I hope you realize the power education has given you. Always try to use it wisely. A very Happy International Day of Education to you all. I may have forgotten some of the lessons you have taught me, but I will never forget your dedication to educating us. Happy International Day of Education. The knowledge you share with us changed our life so much. We are really grateful to you. Happy International Day of Education, dear teacher. Thank you for lighting the core of our hearts with the excitement of gaining an education. Happy International Day of Education.

