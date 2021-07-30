International Day of Friendship 2021: Here’s How You Can Wish Your Friends a ‘Happy Friendship Day’ in 30 Languages

Celebrated every year on July 30, International Day of Friendship recognises the powerful tie of friendship that exists between two or more individuals regardless of caste, creed, or colour. It is a day that ignites enthusiasm for a better world in which everyone works together for the greater good, and it is a day that brings together individuals who are working for a better world in which everyone works together for the greater good.

No matter the circumstances, one can always rely on one’s friends. The feeling of reciprocating this friendship is one of the best in the world, and nothing else can take over that feeling. And as it’s said, there is no age to learn. On this International Day of Friendship try to learn a new language and wish your friend.

Here’s a list of 30 languages in which you can wish Happy Friendship Day:

BANGLA: Subha bandhutba dibasa

GUJARATI: Khusa mitrata divasa

HINDI: Mitrata diwas ki shubhkamnaye

KANNADA: Sneha dinacaraneya subhasaya

MARATHI: Aanandee maitree divas

MALAYALAM: Santeasakaramaya sahrda dinam

PUNJABI: Mitarata divasa mubaraka

TELUGU: Sneha dinotsava subhakanksalu

TAMIL: Iniya natpu nal

ODIA: ଶୁଭ ବନ୍ଧୁତା ଦିବସ

URDU: Dosti ka din mubarak ho

ARABIC: eid sadaqat saeid

BELARUSIAN: ščaslivaha dnia družby

CZECH: šťastný den přátelství

DUTCH: Gelukkige vriendschap dag

CHINESE (SIMPLIFIED: Yǒuyì rì kuàilè

JAPANESE: Shiawasena yūjō no hi

FRENCH: Giorno felice di amicizia

GERMAN: Froher Freundschafts Tag

ITALIAN: Giorno felice di amicizia

IRISH: lá cairdeas sona

ICELANDIC: gleðilegan vináttudag

NEPALI: Śubhakāmanā mitratā dina

KOREAN: haengboghan ujeong-ui nal

PORTUGUESE: feliz Dia da Amizade

RUSSIAN: schastlivogo dnya druzhby

SINHALA: subha mitra dinayak

SPANISH: Día feliz de la Amistad

SWEDISH: Glad vänskapsdag

WELSH: diwrnod cyfeillgarwch hapus

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here