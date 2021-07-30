International Day of Friendship 2021: When is Friendship Day Celebrated in India?

Every year, the first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day in India. This year, the first Sunday will fall on August 1. The day is dedicated to the importance of friendships and how it shapes us as people. It is the purest form of human relationships that is not strung by blood but by love. The day was first celebrated in 1935 to celebrate the strong bonds and dedication between friends despite several differences of caste, colour, race, and culture.

Even, Mahabharata describes friendship as the most pious bond of human beings that is based on faith, trust, and companionship.

In India, Friendship Day is celebrated by tying a friendship band on their friends’ wrists and making promises to be BFFs. People plan a day out and exchange wishes and gifts among friends to cherish their friendship. The day reminisces the unbreakable bond of friendship.

History of Friendship day in India

The history of Friendship Day dates back to the year 1958 when an international civil organization, World Friendship Crusade proposed it. However, on April 27, 2011, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day to promote and encourage peace, happiness, and unity. Since, then, many other countries have adopted the tradition of dedicating a day to friends and soon it became International Friendship Day.

Friendship day is celebrated on different dates in different countries across the world. While India and Malaysia celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August, Oberlin, Ohio, celebrate this day on April 8 every year. Argentina, observes it on July 20, Bolivia on July 23, Brazil and Spain on July 20, Colombia on the Second Saturday of March, Finland on July 30, Mexico and Venezuela on July 14 and the United States on February 15.

The famous cartoon character “Winnie - the Pooh” was announced as the world’s Ambassador of Friendship in 1997, by Nane Annan, wife of UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

