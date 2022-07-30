International Day of Friendship 2022: When is Friendship Day Celebrated in India?

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF FRIENDSHIP 2022: Friendship is one of the most beautiful bonds. Be it sharing happiness or sad moments in life, we need our friends around. Even in times of need, the first person we think of is a friend. No matter how successful we become, a friend is someone who keeps us grounded. To celebrate this beautiful bond, every year, we celebrate International Friendship Day. While it is observed on July 30 annually, in India this day is observed on the first Sunday of August. This year, the first Sunday will fall on August 7.

ALSO READ: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share With Your Buddy

The day is said to be a very special one as it is purely dedicated to the relationship which is not given to us by blood but is chosen by love. In every stage of life, as we move places, we always look for that one person who matches the same vibe. While we keep on adding new friends to our list, we do not lose the old ones and that is the beauty of friendship.

ALSO READ: International Day of Friendship 2022: Theme, History and Significance

On Friendship Day, friends tie wristbands to each other to cherish the bond forever. Some even exchange gifts and cards to make this day even more special and memorable.

HISTORY OF FRIENDSHIP DAY

Friendship Day has a long history that dates back to the 1930s. During the 1930s, the founder of Hallmark Cards – Joyce Hall started the concept of friendship day on which people met and greeted their friends. However, with time people thought it to be a gimmick to sell cards and stopped celebrating.

In 1958, the day was again proposed by an international civil organization, World Friendship Crusade to foster peaceful relations between various cultures. After several years, on April 27, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly finally declared July 30 as the official International Friendship Day to promote peace, happiness, and unity.

However, this special day is celebrated on different dates in different countries. India and Malaysia celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August whereas, in Oberlin, Ohio people celebrate the day on April 9 every year. In India, the day holds a special significance. If you look up to Indian mythology, we celebrate great friendships between Krishna and Arjun, Krishna and Sudama, Krishna and Draupadi, Karna and Duryodhana and so on.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here