International Day Of Happiness 2020: Quotes, WhatsApp Messages to Spread Joy

‘Happiness is a choice. You can choose to be happy’ - Valerie Bertinelli.

This is the day which reminds us of the importance of happiness in everyone's life. Back in 2013, the United Nations decided to celebrate the International Day of Happiness as a way to recognise the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world.

The theme for this year’s International Happiness Day is “HAPPINESS FOR ALL, TOGETHER”. The UN has decided this theme to promote worldwide solidarity and unity in the fight against COVID-19.

In these tough times, when the world is going through a major crisis in the form of Coronavirus, let us join hands and spread joy.

Here are some quotes on International Day of Happiness:

1. "Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony." — Mahatma Gandhi

2. "The best way to pay for a lovely moment is to enjoy it." — Richard Bach

3. "We forge the chains we wear in life." — Charles Dickens

4. "For every minute you are angry you lose 60 seconds of happiness." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

5. "Happiness is the absence of the striving for happiness." — Zhuangzi

6. "Doing what you like is freedom. Liking what you do is happiness." — Frank Tyger

7. "Happiness depends upon ourselves." — Aristotle

8. "If you want to be happy, be." — Leo Tolstoy

9. "Most folks are as happy as they make up their minds to be." — Abraham Lincoln

10. "Happiness is like a kiss. You must share it to enjoy it." — Bernard Meltzer

