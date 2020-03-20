Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

International Day Of Happiness 2020: Quotes, WhatsApp Messages to Spread Joy

The theme for this year’s International Happiness Day is “HAPPINESS FOR ALL, TOGETHER”. The UN has decided this theme to promote worldwide solidarity and unity in the fight against COVID-19.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 20, 2020, 12:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
International Day Of Happiness 2020: Quotes, WhatsApp Messages to Spread Joy
Representation purpose only.

‘Happiness is a choice. You can choose to be happy’ - Valerie Bertinelli.

This is the day which reminds us of the importance of happiness in everyone's life. Back in 2013, the United Nations decided to celebrate the International Day of Happiness as a way to recognise the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world.

The theme for this year’s International Happiness Day is “HAPPINESS FOR ALL, TOGETHER”. The UN has decided this theme to promote worldwide solidarity and unity in the fight against COVID-19.

In these tough times, when the world is going through a major crisis in the form of Coronavirus, let us join hands and spread joy.

Here are some quotes on International Day of Happiness:

1. "Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony." — Mahatma Gandhi

2. "The best way to pay for a lovely moment is to enjoy it." — Richard Bach

3. "We forge the chains we wear in life." — Charles Dickens

4. "For every minute you are angry you lose 60 seconds of happiness." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

5. "Happiness is the absence of the striving for happiness." — Zhuangzi

6. "Doing what you like is freedom. Liking what you do is happiness." — Frank Tyger

7. "Happiness depends upon ourselves." — Aristotle

8. "If you want to be happy, be." — Leo Tolstoy

9. "Most folks are as happy as they make up their minds to be." — Abraham Lincoln

10. "Happiness is like a kiss. You must share it to enjoy it." — Bernard Meltzer

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram