International Day Of Happiness 2020: Quotes, WhatsApp Messages to Spread Joy
The theme for this year’s International Happiness Day is “HAPPINESS FOR ALL, TOGETHER”. The UN has decided this theme to promote worldwide solidarity and unity in the fight against COVID-19.
Representation purpose only.
‘Happiness is a choice. You can choose to be happy’ - Valerie Bertinelli.
This is the day which reminds us of the importance of happiness in everyone's life. Back in 2013, the United Nations decided to celebrate the International Day of Happiness as a way to recognise the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world.
The theme for this year’s International Happiness Day is “HAPPINESS FOR ALL, TOGETHER”. The UN has decided this theme to promote worldwide solidarity and unity in the fight against COVID-19.
In these tough times, when the world is going through a major crisis in the form of Coronavirus, let us join hands and spread joy.
Here are some quotes on International Day of Happiness:
1. "Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony." — Mahatma Gandhi
2. "The best way to pay for a lovely moment is to enjoy it." — Richard Bach
3. "We forge the chains we wear in life." — Charles Dickens
4. "For every minute you are angry you lose 60 seconds of happiness." — Ralph Waldo Emerson
5. "Happiness is the absence of the striving for happiness." — Zhuangzi
6. "Doing what you like is freedom. Liking what you do is happiness." — Frank Tyger
7. "Happiness depends upon ourselves." — Aristotle
8. "If you want to be happy, be." — Leo Tolstoy
9. "Most folks are as happy as they make up their minds to be." — Abraham Lincoln
10. "Happiness is like a kiss. You must share it to enjoy it." — Bernard Meltzer
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Donald Trump & Elon Musk Think Chloroquine is The Answer to Coronavirus, But What is it?
- WhatsApp MyGov Corona Helpdesk: This Official Chatbot Will Clear Your Queries About COVID
- Nokia 8.3 With Snapdragon 765G SoC Becomes the Company’s First 5G Phone
- Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Enjoys Sunset View As She Self-Isolates With Boyfriend Eban at Home
- 'Why Should I be Punished?': Punita Devi, Wife of Nirbhaya Convict, Fears Future of 'Shame'