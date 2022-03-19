International Day of Happiness 2022: Date, Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF HAPPINESS 2022: Being happy is a personal choice. People find happiness in people, things, activities or even the littlest things in life. International Day of happiness is observed every year around the world on March 20. The United Nations started celebrating this day in 2013, but the resolution for the same was passed on July 12, 2012. The resolution was initiated by Bhutan which shed the light on the importance of National Happiness.

International Happiness Day: History and Significance

Bhutan initially prioritized the value of National Happiness over Nationaal Income in the 1970s. Bhutan is known for adopting the goal of Gross National Happiness over Gross National Product at the 66th General Assembly. The country also hosted a High-level meeting on Happiness and Well-Being: Defining a New Economic Paradigm" during the session. When the UN launched 17 Sustainable Development Goals in 2015, which included goals like putting an end to poverty, reducing inequality and protecting our planet.

These three keys were mainly focused on because the key aspect led to the well-being and happiness of citizens around the world. International Happiness Day holds significance because Happiness is the most important thing in an individual’s life.

The day we start to recognise the relevance of happiness, we tend to live longer and be more productive. The UN also feels that this should be the universal goal and aspiration in the lives of individuals. As a part of a tradition of this day, a person who has a definition of things that make them happy should celebrate the day the way they wanted.

International Happiness Day 2022: Theme

The theme for Happiness Day 2022 is Keep Calm, Stay Wise and Be Kind. Keeping cool and calm in every possible situation is the key to happiness and satisfaction. Staying wise in tough situations lead to wiser steps and success. Being Kind to others in their needs, mistakes and errors will help them grow and also make them feel better.

