International Day of Human Space Flight 2023: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF HUMAN SPACE FLIGHT 2023: The International Day of Human Space Flight is celebrated each year on April 12. The United Nations General Assembly in its resolution on April 7, 2011, okayed April 12 as the International Day of Human Space Flight. The day is dedicated to the outset of the space era for mankind, the contribution of space science and technology and ensuring the realisation of the conservation of outer space for peaceful purposes.

International Day of Human Space Flight: Date

The International Day of Human Space Flight is celebrated on April 12 as this was the day in 1961 that the Russian cosmonaut became the first human to journey into outer space.

International Day of Human Space Flight: History

October 4, 1957: The first human-made Earth satellite Sputnik I was introduced to outer space. It unfolded the way for space exploration. April 12, 1961: Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space flight to orbit the Earth. It allowed human endeavours in outer space. June 16, 1963: Similarly, Valentina Tereshkova was the first woman to orbit the Earth. July 20, 1969: In particular, Neil Armstrong became the first human to set foot upon the surface of the moon.

International Day of Human Space Flight: Significance

The United Nations recognises the benefit of outer space and acknowledges the common interest of mankind. Space exploration has helped us in various fields such as communication, navigation and weather forecasting among others.

The continuous innovation by space scientists have also made it possible to detect potentially hazardous objects roaming in our solar system, and approaching our planet. This makes us better prepared to face an incoming danger from our skies.

The first image of a Blackhole also became possible due to the advancements in outer space technologies.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here