International Day of Midwives 2020: Here are Some Inspirational Quotes to Celebrate the Occasion

The International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) celebrates the International Day of Midwives on May 5. The day is observed to spread awareness about the status of midwives and the essential care they provide to mothers and their newborns.

For the year 2020, the International Day of Midwives 2020 theme is ‘Celebrate. Demonstrate. Mobilise. Unite’. The Confederation aims to stress on how midwives and women can jointly ‘mobilise and unite toward a shared goal of gender equality’.

On the occasion, the World Health Organisation took to Twitter to express their gratitude towards all the midwives and nursing staff.

“Today is the International Day of the #Midwife! #Midwives are essential to the provision of quality of care, in all settings, globally. We thank ALL midwives for their efforts to save lives of moms and babies,” read the tweet.

Today is the International Day of the #Midwife! #Midwives are essential to the provision of quality of care, in all settings, globally. We thank 👏 ALL midwives for their efforts to save lives of moms and babies. #MidwivesDay👉 https://t.co/bLWaouFFAl pic.twitter.com/V4GUp97gnk — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 5, 2020

On International Day of Midwives 2020, let’s have a look at some of the inspirational quotes to celebrate the day

-- The Midwife Considers the Miracle of Childbirth As Normal, and Leaves It Alone Unless There’s Trouble. The Obstetrician Normally Sees Childbirth As Trouble; if He Leaves It Alone, It’s a Miracle? - Sheila Stubbs

-- In All Cultures, the Midwife’s Place Is on the Threshold of Life, Where Intense Human Emotions, Fear, Hope, Longing, Triumph, and Incredible Physical Power-Enable a New Human Being to Emerge. Her Vocation Is Unique – Sheila Kitzinger

-- The greatest privilege of a human life is to become a midwife to the awakening of the soul in another person – Plato

-- It’s Not Just the Making of Babies, but the Making of Mothers That Midwives See As the Miracle of Birth – Barbara Katz Rothman

