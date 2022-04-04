International Day of Mine Awareness 2022: Theme, History and Significance

International Day for Mine Awareness is observed annually on April 4 to increase attention among people regarding assistance for mine action work, raise awareness about landmines and the threats to the safety of humans and work towards their eradication.

Like every year on this day, the United Nations supported platforms are organising and carrying out activities so that the threat posed by mines and explosives can be reduced. Besides, The mine action community worldwide, headed by the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), will be launching some activities a week in advance.

Theme

This year, the theme of International Mine Awareness Day stands for “Safe Ground, Safe Steps, Safe Home". Here, United Nations Mine Action will focus on the remarkable achievements of the global mine action community.

History

The General Assembly approved the decision on December 8, 2005, and declared April 4 of each year to be observed as the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

With the UN and other related organisations’ contribution, the service calls for continued several actions to promote the growth of national mine-action capacities in places where mines and explosives add up to a threat to the lives of civilians. The work of the UNMAS for the last 20 years encouraged the needs of affected individuals and adapted to the threat of hazards encountered by humanitarians.

Significance

The world needs to be free from the dangers of landmines and explosives. So, the theme is highlighting “Safe Ground", concentrating on clearing Earth of landmines and other explosives to make it safe for development.

Likewise, “Safe Steps" draws attention to the fear that too many people experience, when they move about, not knowing if they will detonate an explosive that could injure or kill them. Lastly, the “Safe Home" targets to restore the personal security of individuals and communities in post-conflict settings.

