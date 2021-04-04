International Day of Mine Awareness: All You Need To Know

Every year, April 4 is observed as the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. The day was approved by the General Assembly on 8 December in the year 2005. This day aims to seek assistance for mine action work, raise awareness about landmines and advance toward their eradication. The mine action community around the world, led by the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), starts rolling out activities a week in advance.

With the assistance of the UN and other relevant organizations, the service calls for continued efforts to foster the development of national mine-action capacities in places where mines and explosive tail ends of war add up to a grim threat to the lives of the civilian population. The work of the UNMAS for the last 20 years has been motivated by the needs of affected individuals and adapted to the threat of hazards faced by humanitarians.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres gave a message on behalf of the organisation, “Today, on the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, we reflect on how far we have come in raising awareness of the dangers posed by landmines and recommit to our target of a mine-free world.”

This year, the United Nations has pledged to highlight how “Perseverance, Partnership, and Progress” have carried the mine sector through the challenging year which saw the beginning of the pandemic. The UN will advance its efforts to mitigate the menaces of improvised explosive instruments. Landmines and explosive weapons will be cleared, exit schemes and capacity growth of national partners will persist. The mine action community will persevere to adapt and ensure to progress towards a society free from the threat of landmines and unexploded ordnance.

UN officials and other leaders will observe the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action on April 4, 2021 through ceremonies and speeches.