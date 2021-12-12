International Day of Neutrality 2021: All You Need to Know

International Day of Neutrality 2021: Peace and friendly relations between the countries are a must for the well being of citizens. Their well being is and should be the primary concern for every country. In order to pursue these goals, it is essential for a country to maintain neutrality. Thus, abstaining from a war like situation. However, the times we are living in, it is not easy to maintain neutrality.

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF NEUTRALITY 2021: THEME

Neutrality is defined as a legal status which arises when the state decides not to take part in any armed conflict. International Day of Neutrality lays emphasis on raising awareness levels in public about the value of neutrality in international relations. Article 2 of the UN charter also permits the member states to settle their disputes by peaceful means.

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF NEUTRALITY 2021: HISTORY

Resolution for this day was introduced by Turkmenistan, which has been a neutral state since December 12, 1995. Marking the most historic day ever, UN General Assembly declared December 12 as the International Day of Neutrality on February 2, 2017. Many countries have maintained a neutral stand on war, thus providing a peaceful atmosphere to their citizens.

One of the examples of such a country is Switzerland. A beautiful country situated within the Alps, it has been in a state of neutrality since 1815 Congress of Vienna which led to an end to the Napoleonic wars. Switzerland adopted the strategy of armed neutrality to keep the country safe from Allied and Axis powers. Through this strategy, the country maintained a considerable amount of army to isolate itself within the borders of the state, also allowing them to have a defensive position against any foreign invasions.

India has also been the founder and one of the largest members of NAM (Non Aligned Movement). Non Aligned Movement has been established during the cold war. It comprised of states that did not wanted to align themselves with the United States and Soviet Union and wanted to remain neutral.

It was founded in 1961. It’s first conference was held under the leadership of Josip Broz Tito of Yugoslavia, Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt, Jawaharlal Nehru of India, Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana and Sukarno of Indonesia.

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF NEUTRALITY 2021: SIGNIFICANCE

International Day of Neutrality allows for friendly relations between the countries, which will avoid a war like situation thus keeping the citizens safe and secure. The feeling of safety and security will help them in raising the quality of their living standards and increase their productivity. It also helps to keep good diplomatic relations between the countries.

