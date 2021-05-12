International Day of Nurses 2021: Motivational Quotes by Florence Nightingale

Florence Nightingale was born on May 12, 1820 in Florence, Italy. Known as “The Lady With the Lamp,” she was a British nurse, social reformer and statistician best known as the founder of modern nursing. She became famous while serving as a manager and trainer of nurses during the Crimean War.

Every year, International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the first “professional nurse” is observed on May 12. The theme of this year is “Nurses: A Voice to Lead - A vision for future healthcare”

Here are some motivational quotes by her:

I attribute my success to this – I never gave or took any excuse.

Rather, ten times, die in the surf, heralding the way to a new world, than stand idly on the shore.

Live life when you have it. Life is a splendid gift – there is nothing small about it.

The very first requirement in a hospital is that it should do the sick no harm.

And what nursing has to do in either case, is to put the patient in the best condition for nature to act upon him.

To be ‘in charge’ is certainly not only to carry out the proper measures yourself but to see that everyone else does so too.

If a nurse declines to do these kinds of things for her patient, ‘because it is not her business’, I should say that nursing was not her calling.

Let whoever is in charge keep this simple question in her head (not, how can I always do this right thing myself, but) how can I provide for this right thing to be always done?

No man, not even a doctor, ever gives any other definition of what a nurse should be than this – ‘devoted and obedient’. This definition would do just as well for a porter. It might even do for a horse. It would not do for a policeman.

Wise and humane management of the patient is the best safeguard against infection.

