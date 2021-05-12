International Day of Nurses 2021: PM, Vice-President Applaud Nurses for Role in Fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed gratitude to “the hardworking nursing staff, who is at the forefront of fighting COVID-19.” In a tweet he said: “International Nurses Day is a day to express gratitude to the hardworking nursing staff, who is at the forefront of fighting COVID-19. Their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary.”

International Nurses Day is a day to express gratitude to the hardworking nursing staff, who is at the forefront of fighting COVID-19. Their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2021

Every year, International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the first “professional nurse” is observed on May 12. The theme of this year is “Nurses: A Voice to Lead - A vision for future healthcare”. The day is also observed to appreciate the contributions of nurses to the society around the globe.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also lauded nurses for rendering untiring and selfless service during the coronavirus pandemic, and described them as a critical link in India’s health infrastructure.

On International Nurses Day, I compliment our nurses for rendering untiring, selfless service to the people. They have been at the forefront during this pandemic, being a critical link in our health infrastructure. #InternationalNursesDay— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 12, 2021

“On International Nurses Day, I compliment our nurses for rendering untiring, selfless service to the people. They have been at the forefront during this pandemic, being a critical link in our health infrastructure," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. “Let us all express our gratitude to them for their invaluable contribution in advancing the health and well-being of the people," Naidu said.

