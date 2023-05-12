International Day of Nurses 2023: Motivational Quotes by Florence Nightingale

FLORENCE NIGHTINGALE BIRTH ANNIVERSARY 2023: Florence Nightingale was born on May 12, 1820 in Florence, Italy. Known as “The Lady With the Lamp,” she was a British nurse, social reformer and statistician best known as the founder of modern nursing. She became famous while serving as a manager and trainer of nurses during the Crimean War.

Every year, International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the first “professional nurse” is observed on May 12. The theme of this year is “Our Nurses. Our Future.”

Here are some motivational quotes by her: