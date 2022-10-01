International Day of Older Persons 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Quotes to Share

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF OLDER PERSONS 2022: October 1 is observed as the International Day of Older Persons across the globe. The day was introduced by the United Nations General Assembly with an aim of honouring the contribution of older persons and looking into the problems that they face. Older people make significant contributions to society via volunteer work, passing on experience and knowledge, and assisting their families with different responsibilities. As today we celebrate this occasion, let’s glance at its history and significance.

International Day of Older Persons: History and Significance

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution on December 14, 1990, to establish October 1 as the International Day of Older Persons. The day came into being after the Vienna International Plan of Action on Ageing initiative, which was adopted by the World Assembly on Ageing in 1982.

The UN General Assembly in 1991 approved the United Nations Principles for Older Persons. Later in 2002, the Second World Assembly on Ageing embraced the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing. It was done to address and understand the opportunities and challenges faced by the older generation in the 21st century and to promote the development of a society for all ages.

International Day of Older Persons: Theme

This year, the theme for the International Day of Older Persons is “Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World.”

International Day of Older Persons: Quotes

“Many believe – and I believe – that I have been designated for this work by God. In spite of my old age, I do not want to give it up; I work out of love for God and I put all my hope in Him.” Michelangelo “Lord save us all from old age and broken health and a hope tree that has lost the faculty of putting out blossoms.” – Mark Twain “The harvest of old age is the recollection and abundance of blessing previously secured.” – Marcus Tullius Cicero “You get old and realize there are no answers just stories.” “Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.” – Mark Twain “Forty is the old age of youth; fifty the youth of old age.” – Victor Hugo

