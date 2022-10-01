International Day of Older Persons 2022: Tips for Seniors to Stay Healthy and Active

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF OLDER PERSONS 2022: Older people are blessed with more wisdom, experience, gratitude, love, and strength. They serve as inspiration to the family members and society at large, with their vast knowledge and experience of varied topics. Instead of treating them with kindness, dignity and affection, and showing care, many older people are forgotten, ignored, or sent to old-age homes by their families.

In a bid to promote equal rights and freedoms for older persons, the United Nations (UN) came up with the International Day of Older Persons which is observed on the first Monday of October. This year, the day will be observed on October 1.

Staying physically and mentally healthy is important for all. Regardless of age, everyone should take care of their health. However, an older people’s body needs extra care as it undergoes many changes which may make them prone to falling sick like catching a cold or flu, pneumonia, bronchitis, asthma, diabetes, etc.

On the International Day of Older Persons, here are a few tips for them to remain healthy:

Being active

Physical activity is good for the body and its immune system. You do not have to indulge in strenuous activities. Consider cycling, walking, swimming, or low-impact aerobics for at least 20-30 minutes each day. Engage your muscles to make them strong by lifting weights or doing yoga as per your body’s capacity. Supplements

With age, doctors sometimes recommend supplements to ensure that your body is getting proper nutrition. You may be advised to take calcium, Vitamin D, B6, or B-12. All these supplements and multivitamins boost your immune system to keep you healthy. Some supplements help support a healthy immune system. Before taking a supplement, always ask your doctor if it’s safe, especially if you’re on medication. Healthy Diet

Limit your fried food and sugary intake. Make sure to include fresh and local produce fruits and vegetables in your diet along with lean meats. Antioxidants from fruits and vegetables protect your cells from damage while the other nutrients from these food items will provide your body with the right nutrients. Frequent Health Check-ups

Schedule a routine check-up or annual check-up for necessary health concerns. Sometimes conditions like diabetes and heart issues can go undetected. Hence, a regular check-up is important to detect any health issues at the early stage. Visit the doctor if you feel uneasy or have cold and flu symptoms as with age, the immune system weakens, and fighting off such viruses may get more difficult. Get proper rest

Getting proper sleep can reduce your stress levels, give your body time to repair itself, and build a stronger immunity system.

