International Day of Parliamentarism 2021: History and Significance

June 30 is observed as the International Day of Parliamentarism every year. The Day was designated in 2018 by United Nations General Assembly. It marks the day of the establishment of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the global organization of parliaments in 1889. The day celebrates parliaments and recognises the significance of parliamentary systems of government in shaping modern societies. The day acknowledges the importance of strong parliaments as the cornerstone of democracy, representing the voice of the people, passing laws, implementing laws and policies, and holding governments accountable.

International Day of Parliamentarism: History

In the year 2018, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution and designated June 30 as the International Day of Parliamentarism. The day also marks the date, in 1889, on which the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the global organization of parliaments was established. The IPU, as the world organization of parliaments, connects national parliaments to promote greater transparency, accountability, and participation at the global level.

The organization engages with the United Nations on issues related to peace and security, human rights, and sustainable development at the global level.

International Day of Parliamentarism: Significance

The day celebrates parliaments and the ways in which parliamentary systems of government improve the day-to-day lives of people around the world. On this day, parliaments take the opportunity to address and identify challenges at the global level and suggest varied measures to combat them effectively. On this day, parliaments review the progress of their earlier law and policies that contributed in achieving some major goals.

They discuss laws and policies that promote greater transparency, accountability and participation at the global level. The day also recognises the importance of Parliamentary organizations in playing a leading role in communicating people’s concerns and aspirations to the United Nations, so that the organization can work more closely, globally.

In 2021, the IPU and its Member will mark the day with a number of events focusing on youth empowerment.

