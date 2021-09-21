International Day of Peace 2021: Theme, History and Significance Amid COVID-19

September 21 is commemorated as the International Day of Peace world over. The United Nations describes this day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire. Around the world some countries continue to share borders that have had a violent and bloody past and some still continue to maintain peace through all the political tensions.

International Day of Peace: History and Significance

The UN General Assembly established the International Day of Peace in 1981. 20 years after the day was established, the UN General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the day as a period where countries practiced non-violence and cease-fire.

International Day of Peace 2021: Theme

This year, the theme for the day is “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world.” The international organisation has urged its members to think creatively and collectively about how to help everyone recover better, how to develop resilience, and how to transform the world into one that is more egalitarian, more just, inclusive, sustainable, and healthier. The theme is in context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the underprivileged and marginalized groups the hardest, said the United Nations in its statement. Pointing out the inequality around the world especially amidst the pandemic, the organisation said that by April 2021, over 687 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered globally, but over 100 countries have still not received a single dose.

Those who have missed out on receiving the vital healthcare facilities are people caught in conflict who are especially vulnerable in terms of lack of access to healthcare.

Besides healthcare, this International Peace Day is also being utilised to turn attention towards our natural environment which is under an impending threat from climate change and global warming. The UN said in its statement that “we must make peace with nature.”

Climate change is not on pause, said the UN and urged members to build a green and sustainable global economy that produces jobs, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and inculcates resilience to the ever-increasing climate impacts.

